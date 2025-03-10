Athletes Unlimited Softball League to debut June 7 with four teams in touring format

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League plans to play in 10 cities from June 7 to July 23. The Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts will play 24 regular-season games each. On June 7, the Bandits and Talons will open with a three-game series in Rosemont, Illinois while the Blaze and Volts will start off with a three-game series in Wichita, Kansas. There will be 11 games Wichita and Rosemont, four in Salt Lake City, Utah and Round Rock, Texas, three in Sulphur, Louisiana, Chattanooga, Tennessee and Omaha, Nebraska and two in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

