Athletes file objections arguing for walk-ons and against roster limits in NCAA House settlement

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A walk-on football player at Stanford and a gymnast at Temple have filed objections to the proposed lawsuit settlement that’s set to reshape college sports. They argue proposed roster limits and back payments directed to scholarship players are unfair elements in the sweeping legal action that’s set for its final hearing this spring. David Kasemervisz, who played four seasons at Stanford as a “preferred walk-on,” said language that calls for former players to receive $2.8 billion in back pay should include athletes like himself. Gymnast Emma Reathaford says proposed roster limits in the settlement “will harm thousands of student-athletes who have committed to Division I sports teams and will be cut from those teams.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.