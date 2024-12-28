Atalanta’s 11-match win streak ends but still on top after late equalizer at Lazio

ROME (AP) — Atalanta’s winning streak has ended at 11 matches after drawing at fourth-place Lazio 1-1 in Serie A. Marco Brescianini’s late equalizer means the Bergamo squad remains atop Serie A on Saturday. Atalanta is one point ahead of defending champion Inter Milan. Inter won at Cagliari 3-0 earlier and also has a match in hand. Atalanta will face Inter in its next match on Thursday in the semifinals of the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Genoa and Parma also won.

