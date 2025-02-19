Atalanta winger Lookman rejects coach Gasperini’s comments about his costly penalty miss

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman says he is saddened by coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s comments over his failure to score from the spot against Club Brugge in the Champions League. Brugge eliminated Atalanta with a 3-1 win in Bergamo on Tuesday to reach the round of 16. Halftime substitute Lookman scored after the break but then wasted a penalty in the 61st. Gasperini said he is “one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,” and shouldn’t have taken the penalty. Writing on X, Lookman says this is “deeply disrespectful.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.