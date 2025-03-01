Atalanta wastes chance to close in on top 2 in Serie A ahead of Napoli-Inter

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta wasted several chances and the opportunity to cut the gap to the top two in Serie A.

Atalanta was held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-threatened Venezia on Saturday and remained third, a point behind Napoli and two below league leader and defending champion Inter Milan.

Napoli was playing Inter later.

A combination of poor finishing and good goalkeeping from Venezia’s Ionut Radu meant Atalanta failed to break the deadlock in Bergamo.

It did hit the woodwork twice toward the end of the first half. First, Davide Zappacosta sent an angled shot off the right post after being set up by a backheeled flick from Ademola Lookman.

A minute later, Juan Cuadrado’s cross came off the same post.

Lookman also incredibly blazed over the bar from point-blank range seven minutes from time.

It was a precious point for Venezia, which remained in penultimate position but moved to within five points of safety following a second impressive result in a row after a draw with Lazio last week.

