Atalanta drops points again because of Torino goalie Milinkovic-Savic

MILAN (AP) — If Atalanta’s title bid falters in Serie A, it will be forgiven for blaming Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international saved an Atalanta penalty for the second time this season to help his team to draw 1-1 on a soggy night in Bergamo.

Atalanta remained third and was three points behind Inter Milan, which plays AC Milan in a derby match on Sunday, and six below league leader Napoli, which goes to Roma on Sunday.

Berat Djimsiti headed Atalanta into the lead in the 35th minute with his first goal in nearly three years, but Guillermo Maripán headed Torino level just five minutes later. It was the Chile captain’s first goal in Serie A.

Atalanta could have gone 2-1 up with 16 minutes remaining when it was awarded a penalty after Torino midfielder Adrien Tameze hauled down Matteo Retegui by the shirt.

However, Milinkovic-Savic fingertipped Retegui’s spot kick away at full stretch. The Torino keeper celebrated but was booked for taunting Atalanta fans, who responded by launching objects at his goal.

It was the third penalty Milinkovic-Savic saved this season. One was against Bologna in December, and the other was against Atalanta in August — with Torino going on to win 2-1.

Comical own goal

A comical own goal saw Hellas Verona earn a crucial 1-0 victory at bottom club Monza.

Suat Serdar appeared to offer little danger in the 13th when he rolled the ball across from the right. Monza defender Stefan Leković had plenty of time and space to control or clear, but the youngster instead shinned it into an empty net.

Verona’s first win of 2025 lifted the club three points above the relegation zone. Monza was eight points from safety.

One of Monza’s brightest players, Daniel Maldini, completed his move to Atalanta shortly before kickoff.

Udinese survived a scare as it threw away a two-goal lead before Iker Bravo fired in the winner six minutes from time to snatch a 3-2 victory over Venezia and end a run of five matches without a win.

Venezia was five points from safety.

