Atalanta continues domestic dominance with 6-1 win over Cesena in Italian Cup

MILAN (AP) — Serie A leader Atalanta continued its domination of domestic soccer this season with another hefty victory in the Italian Cup albeit against second division Cesena. Charles De Ketelaere and Lazar Samardzic both scored twice as Atalanta cruised to a 6-1 win to book a place in the quarterfinals against Bologna. Atalanta has won a club record 10 straight league matches. Roma is also playing a second division side as it hosts Sampdoria later. The winner will play AC Milan in the quarterfinals in February.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.