Astros say longtime second baseman Jose Altuve expected to play mostly in left this season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros are planning to play erstwhile second baseman Jose Altuve mostly in left field this season. Manager Joe Espada told the Houston Chronicle that’s the plan. The 2017 AL MVP has played all but two of his 1,767 major league games at second base. The idea of moving Altuve to left was first broached when the team was looking to keep third baseman Alex Bregman. Altuve said at the team’s FanFest in January he would do whatever it takes to keep his longtime teammate. Even after Bregman signed with Boston, moving Altuve to the outfield still made sense to the team.

