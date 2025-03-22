Astros release outfielder Ben Gamel and left-hander Jalen Beeks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros have released outfielder Ben Gamel and left-hander Jalen Beeks. The move with Gamel comes less than two months after he agreed to a $1.2 million, one-year contract. The deal included a $200,000 signing bonus and a $1 million salary, which was not guaranteed. The Astros will owe Gamel 45 days termination pay, which comes to $241,036. The 32-year-old Gamel hit .167 in spring training. He hit .259 with one homer in 20 games with the Astros last season. The 31-year-old Beeks had a combined seven wins and 10 saves for Colorado and Pittsburgh in 2024.

