Astros rally in 7th inning to defeat Athletics

HOUSTON (AP) — Zach Dezenzo homered and Victor Caratini drove in two runs in the seventh inning to help the Houston Astros rally for a 5-3 victory over the Athletics on Wednesday.

The Athletics led by 1 when rookie Justin Sterner (1-1) took over for Luis Severino to start the seventh. Dezenzo sent his fourth pitch 416 feet to center field for his second homer this season to tie it at 3-all.

There were runners on second and third with two outs in the inning when Caratini lined a single to center field to score both.

Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. allowed five hits and three runs in a season-long six innings in his fifth start after missing more than two seasons with injuries.

Shawn Dubin (2-0) struck out two in a scoreless seventh for the win and Josh Hader converted his 14th save in 14 opportunities with a scoreless ninth.

BREWERS 6, RED SOX 5, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Caleb Durbin’s sacrifice fly drove in the winning run for Milwaukee, who earned their first sweep of the season with a victory over Boston.

For the second consecutive day, the Brewers won in walk-off fashion in extra innings, a day after Christian Yelich’s grand slam in the 10th gave them a 5-1 victory.

Durbin’s late-game heroics capped off a two-hit, three-RBI day and included a two-run double that gave Milwaukee its first lead of the day.

Boston tied the game in the seventh on Wilyer Abreu’s 13th home run of the season and pulled ahead in extra innings when Nick Sogard scored against Milwaukee left-hander Tyler Alexander (3-5).

GUARDIANS 7, DODGERS 4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Angel Martínez hit a three-run, go-ahead homer as Cleveland scored five times in the eighth inning to rally for a victory over the L.A. Dodgers.

The Dodgers built a 4-1 lead before Lou Trivino gave up an RBI single to Carlos Santana in the bottom of the seventh. Nolan Jones tied it in the eighth with a two-run single off Tanner Scott (0-1) and Martínez followed with his 394-foot blast off Alex Vesia.

Matt Festa (1-0) pitched the eighth and Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save. The Guardians salvaged the third and final game of the interleague series.

RAYS 5, TWINS 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe and Junior Caminero hit fourth-inning home runs, and Drew Rasmussen allowed one hit in six innings to lead Tampa Bay over Minnesota.

Lowe led off the fourth with his 11th home run. Caminero hit his 10th with Jonathan Aranda aboard.

Aranda added an RBI single and the Rays’ also scored on a balk. Lowe, Aranda and Caminero had two hits each. Chandler Simpson stole two bases for 16 this season.

TIGERS 4, GIANTS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Justyn-Henry Malloy hit a go-ahead single in a four-run fifth inning to help Detroit rally to beat San Francisco.

The American League-leading Tigers swept the three-game series and closed their homestand with a four-game winning streak.

Detroit generated all of its offense in the fifth with Colt Keith’s two-run double and Malloy’s two-out, two-run single.

WHITE SOX 9, METS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Benintendi had a season-high four RBIs and finished a double shy of the cycle, powering Chicago to a win over New York that prevented a three-game sweep.

Benintendi laced a two-run single in the first inning and an RBI triple in the sixth before hitting his sixth homer in the eighth. Lenyn Sosa also had three hits and Mike Tauchman provided a two-run double for the White Sox, who avoided being swept for the seventh time this season.

Brandon Eisert (2-0), the second of five Chicago pitchers, earned the win with 1 1/3 hitless innings.

PIRATES 10, DIAMONDBACKS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Skenes dominated in six-plus scoreless innings, O’Neil Cruz hit a two-run homer and Pittsburgh rolled over Arizona.

The Pirates rallied from down 6-2 with seven runs in the eighth inning to beat the Diamondbacks 9-6 on Tuesday night.

There was no need for a comeback with Skenes (4-5) on the mound.

Last year’s NL rookie of the year allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked none in 6 2/3 innings. Skenes has not allowed more than six hits in an MLB-record 35 starts to open his career.

Pittsburgh took two of three from Arizona for its first road series win and second overall since April 22-24 against the Los Angeles Angels.

MARLINS 10, PADRES 8

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Agustín Ramírez had the first four-hit game of his career including a home run and a go-ahead two-run single as Miami beat San Diego.

Ramírez went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Eric Wagaman and Otto Lopez added three hits each with Lopez hitting a three-run homer. Javier Sanoja hit two doubles.

Ronny Henriquez (3-1) went two innings for the win and Calvin Faucher pitched the ninth for his third save. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara lasted four innings and gave up six runs. He had lost his previous seven starts. The 2022 AL Cy Young winner missed all of last season after Tommy John surgery.

Reliever Jason Adam (5-1) took the loss after the Padres blew a five-run lead a day after they rallied from a six-run deficit.

CARDINALS 6, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a two-run homer, Masyn Winn had four hits and St. Louis beat Baltimore at soggy Camden Yards.

St. Louis trailed 3-0 in the second inning and 4-2 in the fourth before coming back to win the deciding matchup of the three-game series.

Jordan Walker’s two-run single provided the Cardinals with their first two runs and Donovan’s drive off Cade Povich in the fifth put St. Louis ahead 5-4.

Winn scored for the third time on a double by Iván Herrera in the seventh.

ROYALS 3, REDS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Noah Cameron pitched into the seventh, scattering six singles as Kansas City beat Cincinnati to salvage the final game of the series.

Cameron (2-1) allowed a run on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Maikel Garcia singled with one out in the fourth, extending his hitting streak to 13 games, then scored from first on Drew Waters’ deflected single.

In the fifth, John Rave doubled to right, collecting his first major league hit, and scored when Bobby Witt Jr. bounced a two-out double inside the first base bag for a 2-0 lead.

Witt added an insurance run with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

Carlos Estévez struck out two for a four-out save, his 15th.

CUBS 2, ROCKIES 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his 15th home run, Matthew Boyd tossed six innings of four-hit ball and Chicago edged Colorado for their fourth straight win.

Seiya Suzuki doubled in a run and rookie Matt Shaw had two hits for the NL Central leaders, who have won 10 of 12.

Boyd (5-2) allowed just an unearned run while striking out eight and walking none. Three relievers followed, with Daniel Palencia pitching a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Tyler Freeman had a sacrifice fly for the Rockies, who lost their fifth straight and fell to 9-47 — the worst record in the majors.

BLUE JAYS 2, RANGERS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning, five Toronto pitchers combined on a one-hitter and the Blue Jays beat Texas.

Bichette, who was out of the starting lineup because of lower back soreness, hit an 0-1 fastball from Jacob Webb (2-3) just over the left field wall with two outs.

Brendon Little (3-0), the fourth Blue Jays pitcher, struck out the only two batters he faced. Jeff Hoffman then had a strikeout in a perfect ninth for his 12th save in 15 chances to close out Toronto’s third shutout this season.

The Rangers were held scoreless for the seventh time, and their only hit was leadoff hitter Josh Smith’s sharp single to left in the first inning. He also walked twice.

Paxton Schultz stuck out four and allowed the lone hit while going 2 2/3 innings in his first big league start for Toronto. Eric Lauer struck out four in 3 1/3 innings, and Braydon Fisher had two punchouts in his one inning.

NATIONALS 9, MARINERS 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Robert Hassell III had three hits and two RBIs, including his first major league home run, and James Wood also went deep as Washington routed Seattle.

Luis García Jr. and Josh Bell launched consecutive homers to help back Trevor Williams, who tossed six splendid innings. Bell finished with three hits and Wood drove in three runs.

Playing his sixth major league game, Hassell hit a solo homer in the eighth to make it 7-0. The touted rookie began the night batting .118 (2 for 17) with one RBI since making his debut last Thursday.

The 23-year-old Hassell was drafted eighth overall by San Diego in 2020 and traded to Washington — along with Wood, CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore — for Juan Soto and Bell in a blockbuster deal at the August 2022 deadline.

YANKEES 1, ANGELS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Clarke Schmidt allowed four hits over six sharp innings and New York made a first-inning run stand up in a victory over Los Angeles.

Schmidt (2-2) struck out four and walked one in a 99-pitch effort to help the Yankees complete a three-game sweep and win for the ninth time in 10 games.

Ian Hamilton threw 1 2/3 innings, Tim Hill got the last out of the eighth and Mark Leiter Jr. struck out two in the ninth for his second save.

The Angels, who averaged 7.6 runs during an eight-game winning streak from May 16-23, have scored only five in their last five games — all losses.

Yusei Kikuchi (1-5) yielded four hits in five innings, striking out four and walking five. He threw 93 pitches, 51 strikes.

