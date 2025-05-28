Astros rally in 7th inning to defeat Athletics 5-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Zach Dezenzo homered and Victor Caratini drove in two runs in the seventh inning to help the Houston Astros rally for a 5-3 victory over the Athletics on Wednesday.

The Athletics led by 1 when rookie Justin Sterner (1-1) took over for Luis Severino to start the seventh. Dezenzo sent his fourth pitch 416 feet to center field for his second homer this season to tie it at 3-all.

There were runners on second and third with two outs in the inning when Caratini lined a single to center field to score both.

Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. allowed five hits and three runs in a season-long six innings in his fifth start after missing more than two seasons with injuries.

Shawn Dubin (2-0) struck out two in a scoreless seventh for the win and Josh Hader converted his 14th save in 14 opportunities with a scoreless ninth.

Houston Astros' Zach Dezenzo (9) celebrates his home run with Yainer Diaz (21), which tied up the game against the Athletics, during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Karen Warren) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karen Warren

Jacob Wilson homered with two RBIs for the Athletics, who fell to 3-17 in their last 20 games.

Severino yielded three hits and two runs — one earned — in six innings. He struck out four to give him 1,003 strikeouts in his career, making him the 48th active player to reach 1,000 strikeouts.

Christian Walker was hit on the hand with a pitch to start Houston’s fourth. He left in the bottom of the sixth because of the hit. Manager Joe Espada said Walker was hit on the top of his hand near his knuckles and X-rays were negative.

Key moment

The Astros jumping on Sterner in the seventh to take the lead after Severino’s strong start kept them in check through six.

Key stat

McCullers struck out 12 to tie a career high he last reached in 2018.

Up next

LHP Jacob Lopez (0-2, 2.57 ERA) will start for the Athletics on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series at Toronto. The Astros open a four-game series against Tampa Bay on Thursday night with RHP Ryan Gusto (3-2, 4.58) on the mound against RHP Shane Baz (4-3, 4.94).

