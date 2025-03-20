Astros’ Luis Garcia scratched from batting practice, another setback following Tommy John surgery

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia was scratched from a batting practice session because of right elbow soreness, another setback in his attempt to return from Tommy John surgery in May 2023. Garcia will be evaluated by team doctors, according to manager Joe Espada. A right-hander who turned 28 in December, Garcia made a pair of minor league starts last year, but the Astros then ended his rehab assignment. Garcia moved from Class A to the majors in 2020 and is 28-19 with a 3.61 ERA in 63 starts and six relief appearances from 2020-23.

