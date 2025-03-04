Aston Villa wins 3-1 at Club Brugge on first day of Champions League last 16

Aston Villa shook off its poor away form Tuesday, and it was largely due to an own goal from a rival player.

The Premier League team won 3-1 at Club Brugge in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday. A turning point came in the 82nd minute when Club Brugge defender Brandon Mechele beat his own goalkeeper with the teams tied 1-1.

Mechele slid to stop a cross from Morgan Rogers, only to deflect into the back of the net.

Before that, the Belgian side had looked solid, enjoyed most of the possession and created the best chances in the second half.

Looking demoralized, the hosts then conceded a late penalty that was converted by substitute Marco Asensio.

Aston Villa's Marco Asensio celebrates after an own goal by Brugge's Brandon Mechele made it past Brugge's goalkeeper Simon Mignolet during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Villa had suffered two away defeats in the group phase of the tournament, including one at Club Brugge. In the Premier League, the team has lost seven of 13 away matches.

The visitors needed less than three minutes to take the lead when Leon Bailey swept the ball home with a precise and powerful low shot from a set piece. Tyrone Mings connected with a free kick and headed it back towards Bailey, who left no chance to goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. It was Bailey’s first Champions League goal.

Marcus Rashford, who resumed his Champions League career on loan from Manchester United, had the chance to double Villa’s lead on the break in the 10th minute from a tight angle but his effort was blocked by Mignolet.

Club Brugge leveled two minutes later when a long ball in the back of Villa’s defenders found Christos Tzolis. He came into the area and delivered an excellent cut back pass for the unmarked Maxim De Cuyper, who beat Emiliano Martinez with his left foot, into the far corner.

Madrid derby

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid later renew their rivalry in the Madrid derby. Other matches on Tuesday include Arsenal visiting PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund — last year’s runner-up to Madrid — taking on Lille.

The Madrid derby takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with Atletico taking on old nemesis Madrid, the record 15-time European champion that struggled in the league phase and needed to get past Manchester City in the playoff stage.

Atletico secured an automatic spot in the round of 16 by doing well in the league phase, and more than ever it has the confidence that it can finally end its slump against its city rival in the Champions League.

Diego Simeone’s team lost two finals to Madrid — in 2014 and 2016 — and was eliminated the other two times they faced off in the knockout rounds — in the 2015 quarterfinals and 2017 semifinals.

Other matchups

Arsenal finished third in the inaugural league phase behind Barcelona and fellow Premier League club Liverpool. It visits a PSV Eindhoven side that handed Liverpool its only defeat in the league phase, then got past Juventus in the playoffs in extra time.

Borussia Dortmund, seeking a second consecutive final appearance, hosts a Lille team that finished seventh in the league phase in a campaign that included victories over both Madrid and Atletico.

On Wednesday, it will be Paris Saint-Germain hosting Liverpool, Inter Milan visiting Feyenoord, Benfica taking on Barcelona, and Bayern Munich welcoming fellow German club Bayer Leverkusen.

Tales Azzoni contributed to this report from Madrid

