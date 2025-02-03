Aston Villa signs Spain midfielder Marco Asensio on loan from PSG

Three-time Champions League winner Marco Asensio has joined Aston Villa on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The former Real Madrid midfielder has signed on Monday to the end of the season. He is the second major signing by Villa in the final days of the transfer window following the loan deal for Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. The 29-year-old Asensio has played 38 times for Spain and helped his country win the Nations League in 2023.

