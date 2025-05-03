Aston Villa keeps Champions League bid alive by beating Fulham

Aston Villa boosted its chances of Champions League qualification after topping Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Youri Tielemans’ first-half header settled the game at Villa Park and moved seventh-placed Villa level on points with Chelsea in fifth and Nottingham Forest in sixth.

The top five teams qualify for next season’s Champions League and just four points separate third-placed Manchester City and Villa.

Villa was a Champions League quarterfinalist this season after a 41-year absence from Europe’s top club competition.

Villa bounced back after losing the FA Cup semifinal against Crystal Palace a week earlier.

“We wanted that win so badly in front of our fans, especially after last week. This was a massive win for us,” Tielemans said.

Tielemans headed in powerfully from a 12th minute corner, but Villa could not extend its lead. Ollie Watkins was denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the second half and substitute Donyell Malen hit the bar in stoppage time.

Late Championship drama

Manor Soloman scored in added time to win the second division title for Leeds.

A 2-1 comeback win against Plymouth saw Leeds edge Burnley by goal difference at the top of the Championship.

Both teams were promoted to the Premier League with 100 points.

Burnley started the final day of the Championship in second place and looked set to be crowned champion by beating Millwall 3-1. That was until Soloman’s dramatic late goal for Leeds in the first minute of added time.

Coventry and Bristol City joined Sheffield United and Sunderland in the playoffs for the last promotion spot.

Luton Town, a top flight team last season, suffered back-to-back relegations after losing to West Brom 5-3, and will play in the third tier of English soccer.

