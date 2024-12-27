Aston Villa fails in its bid to overturn Jhon Duran’s red card at Newcastle

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa says it has failed in an attempt to have Jhon Duran’s red card at Newcastle overturned on appeal. The 21-year-old Colombia international was sent off 32 minutes into a 3-0 defeat in the Premier League at St. James’ Park on Thursday after appearing to stamp on defender Fabian Schar. That prompted a furious reaction from Villa head coach Unai Emery, who later indicated that the club would appeal. But Villa said Friday night that the bid was unsuccessful and the forward will now serve a three-match ban for violent conduct. Duran will miss Premier League games against Brighton and Leicester, followed by Villa’s FA Cup third-round match with West Ham on Jan. 10.

