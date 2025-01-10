Aston Martin replaces Mike Krack as team principal after disappointing F1 season

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Aston Martin has replaced Mike Krack as team principal but is keeping him in a high-profile role at Formula 1 races after a disappointing 2024 season. The team says Krack, who had been team principal since 2022, will move to a new role as Chief Trackside Officer focusing on “getting the most performance out of the car at the racetrack”. Chief executive Andy Cowell will now double up as team principal. Krack’s trackside team will report to Cowell, and so will the staff at Aston Martin’s headquarters in England.

