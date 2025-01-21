Assistant coaches say interviewing during the NFL playoffs isn’t a distraction

Only the coordinators who interviewed for head coaching jobs before playoff games know if those conversations with other teams were a distraction. It won’t stop people from speculating about it. The NFL’s hiring process became a hot topic after the Detroit Lions were knocked out of the playoffs. The Lions went 15-2 and earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed, but were eliminated by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. Some disgruntled Lions fans blamed offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for being more focused on interviews than their game plans.

