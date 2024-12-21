Assane Diop scores 15 points and Colorado breezes past Bellarmine 79-55

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Assane Diop scored 15 points and Colorado built a 29-point halftime lead before cruising past Bellarmine 79-55 for its fourth straight win. Bellarmine led 6-4 three minutes into the game, but Colorado allowed just 10 points the rest of the half. Diop scored seven points in a 15-0 run that gave the Buffaloes a 29-10 lead with about 5 minutes left and they took a 45-16 lead at halftime. Bellarmine made 1 of 14 3-pointers and was 5 for 27 overall in the first half for 18.5%. Colorado shot 52%, led by Diop who made 6 of 8 and scored 13 points. Colorado cooled off to 42% in the second half and was outscored 39-34. Bellarmine shot 61.5% in the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.