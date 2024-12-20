A’s, third baseman Gio Urshela reach agreement on 1-year deal, AP source says

A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations says third baseman Gio Urshela has reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Athletics. Urshela’s deal is pending a physical, the person said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn’t finalized. The 33-year-old Urshela batted .250 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs last season between Atlanta and Toronto.

