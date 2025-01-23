As the Chiefs chase a Super Bowl three-peat, the Bills aim to spoil the party in Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs are chasing a record third consecutive Super Bowl title, but first they have to beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game on Sunday night. The Bills were one of two teams to beat Kansas City during the regular season, but they have lost three playoff games to the Chiefs over the past five seasons. The Bills have lost seven straight road playoff games since a 29-10 win at Miami in the AFC championship game in the 1992 season. That playoff road skid is the third longest in the NFL. They have not been to the Super Bowl since going to four straight in the early 1990s.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.