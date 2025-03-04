A’s shut down left-hander Brady Basso with shoulder strain, interrupting his strong spring training

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The A’s shut down Brady Basso with a shoulder strain Tuesday, interrupting what had been a solid spring for the left-hander as he tried to earn a job with the big league club after making his Oakland debut last season. The 27-year-old Basso went 1-1 with a 4.03 ERA in seven appearances for the A’s. He had not allowed a run over 4 1/2 innings this spring. The team said there was no timeline for his return. Meanwhile, left-hander Ken Waldichuk began throwing in the bullpen as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery last year. The club anticipates his return in June or July.

