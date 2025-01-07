A’s manager Mark Kotsay excited about team’s offseason moves

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mark Kotsay sees a new era ahead for the Athletics, and not just because they’ve left their longtime Oakland home and will play in West Sacramento for the next few years until a new ballpark is ready for them in Las Vegas. The A’s manager watched the team sign pitcher Luis Severino to a $67 million, three-year contract this offseason — the largest deal in franchise history. Severino’s arrival was followed by the acquisitions of third baseman Gio Urshela and left-hander Jeffrey Springs, creating a different feeling among coaches and players heading into 2025.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.