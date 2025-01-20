As J.T. Miller trade rumors swirl, Canucks GM says he’s open to making a deal if it makes sense

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin says he’s open to making a trade — as long as the deal makes sense for the team. His remarks come as reports continue to swirl about the future of star Canucks center J.T. Miller. Allvin said at a midseason news conference that it is hard to make trades this time of year. The NHL’s deadline is in early March. The Canucks have lost six of their past eight games to fall out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.