A’s hire former World Series MVP Dave Stewart for a front office role

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Former World Series MVP Dave Stewart is returning to the Athletics in front office role. The A’s announced Stewart will be a special assistant to player development this season. Stewart will assist director of player development Ed Sprague in his new role. Stewart spent eight seasons in his 16-year career with the A’s when the team was in Oakland. He won the World Series MVP for the A’s in 1989, was an ALCS MVP in 1990 and was inducted into the A’s Hall of Fame in 2018.

