A’s hire former Raiders President Marc Badain for the same position

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain has been hired for the same position with the Athletics. Badain succeeds Dave Kaval, who announced his resignation on Dec. 27. Sandy Dean, who has been spearheading approval and construction of a new stadium in Las Vegas approved, had been the acting president. After leaving Oakland at the end of the 2024 season. the A’s will play at least three seasons at a Triple-A ballpark in West Sacramento, California. They hope their Las Vegas stadium will open for the 2028 season.

