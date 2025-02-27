As Brayden gets to 1,000 NHL games, the Schenn brothers are making some hockey history

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brayden Schenn is set to play his 1,000th regular-season NHL game when he and the St. Louis Blues visit the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Older brother Luke played his 1,000th on Oct. 17 with the Nashville Predators. The Schenns are the eighth set of brothers to each reach that milestone and the first to do so in the same season. Brayden getting there comes amid rumors ahead of the March 7 trade deadline that teams are interested in acquiring both of them in separate moves.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.