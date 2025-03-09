Artyom Levshunov recalled by Chicago, could make NHL debut this week

DENVER (AP) — Artyom Levshunov has been recalled by Chicago, putting the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NHL draft on the brink of his Blackhawks debut. Levshunov, a 19-year-old defenseman, has five goals and 17 assists in 50 games with Rockford of the American Hockey League. He missed the start of the season because of a fractured right foot. The last-place Blackhawks are at Colorado on Monday night. They visit San Jose on Thursday night before closing out a four-game trip at Vancouver on Saturday night. Levshunov, a Belarus native, signed an entry-level contract with Chicago in July.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.