Arteta says Arsenal winger Saka to be out ‘many weeks’ with hamstring injury

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is expected to be out for “many weeks” with a hamstring injury, manager Mikel Arteta says. Saka limped off during the first half of Arsenal’s 5-1 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday and was pictured leaving the stadium on crutches after the match. “It is not looking good. He will be out for many weeks,” Arteta told a news conference ahead of Thursday’s home game against Ipswich. Making matters worse for Arsenal is that fellow right winger Raheem Sterling will also be out for “weeks” with a knee injury, Arteta said.

