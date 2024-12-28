Arteta says Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will miss several months after hamstring injury

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka is likely to be sidelined until at least March following surgery on his hamstring. Arsenal moved up to second place in the Premier League with a 1-0 home win against Ipswich on Friday, its first game without Saka after the England winger tore his right hamstring in a 5-1 win against Crystal Palace last weekend. Arteta said: “He has had a procedure and everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks.” He added: “It will be more than two months. I don’t know exactly how much longer.”

