Arsenal moves up to second in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Ipswich

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has moved into second place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Ipswich that was more commanding than the scoreline suggests. Kai Havertz got the winner midway through the first half when he converted a cross from Leandro Trossard. The visitors did not have one touch in Arsenal’s box during the first 45 minutes. The Gunners are now six points behind leader Liverpool but a point clear of Chelsea and two points above Nottingham Forest. In Friday’s other game, Brighton and Brentford shared the points in a lackluster 0-0 draw.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.