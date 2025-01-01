Arsenal moves up to 2nd place in Premier League with 3-1 win over Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal kicked off 2025 with a 3-1 win over Brentford to move back into second place in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team shook off a slow start at Gtech Community Stadium to leapfrog Nottingham Forest and pull within six points of league leader Liverpool, which has a game in hand. Bryan Mbeumo put the home team ahead in the 13th minute, but Gabriel Jesus made it 1-1 just before the half-hour mark. Mikel Merino scored in the 50th minute and Gabriel Martinelli added a third for the Gunners three minutes later.

