Arsenal misses penalty but holds Real Madrid 0-0 at halftime. Madrid penalty overturned.

MADRID (AP) — Arsenal was holding Real Madrid 0-0 at halftime of the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday after a first half where VAR played a key role in two penalty decisions.

Arsenal was awarded a penalty after a video review but Bukayo Saka missed his spot kick. Madrid then had another penalty decision overturned after a five-minute VAR check to determine whether Kylian Mbappé was held inside the area.

Arsenal won the first leg 3-0 at home in London last week and was 45 minutes away from advancing to the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009.

Backed by a raucous crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Madrid tried to get off to a strong start. It scored two minutes into the match but the goal by Mbappé was disallowed for a clear offside.

Arsenal had a chance to increase its advantage after being awarded a penalty about 10 minutes later, but Saka’s 13th-minute attempt from the spot was saved by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who used his left hand to swat away the forward’s chip.

The penalty was awarded after Raúl Asencio held Mikel Merino inside the area during a corner kick in an action that was missed by French referee François Letexier. But he was called over the pitchside monitor by the VAR to review the incident and then pointed to the spot.

Video review played a role again in the 23rd, after Mbappé was held inside the area by Declan Rice, who had scored twice in the first leg through free kicks. Letexier pointed to the spot that time but after a lengthy VAR check he was called over to the monitor again and then reversed his decision.

Defending champion Madrid, a record 15-time European winner, was in danger of failing to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2020. It is seeking its third Champions League title in four seasons.

Arsenal, which never won Europe’s top club competition, was eliminated by Manchester United the last time it made it to the last four, in 2008-2009.

