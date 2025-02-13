Arsenal forward Kai Havertz injured in training in Dubai

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge has been dealt a blow after forward Kai Havertz was injured during a training camp in Dubai. Reports in the British media on Thursday say the Germany international tore his hamstring and is set for a lengthy layoff. Arsenal has not confirmed the injury. The loss of Havertz would leave manager Mikel Arteta desperately short of attacking options with Gabriel Jesus out for the season after ACL surgery.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.