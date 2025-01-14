Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus to undergo surgery for ACL injury

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus will undergo surgery for an ACL injury sustained in the team’s FA Cup loss to Manchester United on Sunday. The Premier League club on Tuesday confirmed the Brazil international’s injury after completing scans of his left knee. He is expected to miss the rest of the season, though no timetable was specified. Second-place Arsenal which hosts Tottenham on Wednesday is already without Bukayo Saka due to a hamstring injury.

