Arsenal drops points at Everton to further boost Liverpool’s Premier League title chances

Everton did local rival Liverpool a big favor in the Premier League title race by taking points off second-place Arsenal on Saturday.

A 1-1 draw at Goodison Park left Arsenal 11 points behind Liverpool with seven games to play in what is looking like an increasingly forlorn task to catch the leaders.

Iliman Ndiaye converted a penalty in the 49th minute to earn Everton a point after Leandro Trossard gave the lead in the 34th to Arsenal, which left key players — like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka — out of its starting team ahead of hosting Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Liverpool’s game in hand is at Fulham on Sunday, with the Reds’ task having gotten much easier as they look to secure a record-tying 20th English top-flight title.

Saka came on as a halftime substitute for Arsenal, four days after making a goalscoring return to action against Fulham after 3½ months out.

Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, reacts during a stop in play during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Rickett

Arsenal is five points ahead of third-place Nottingham Forest, which visits Aston Villa later Saturday.

Ref blows whistle early

There was confusion in the final seconds of the game when referee Darren England blew for full time before the four minutes of allotted stoppage time had elapsed.

A few seconds later, the official realized his mistake and ordered for the game to restart, leaving Everton a free kick near the halfway line.

Nothing came of the free kick, however, as a long ball into the Arsenal area was caught by goalkeeper David Raya. The final whistle was blown again — for good — soon after, with England fielding complaints from Arsenal’s players.

