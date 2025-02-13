Arsenal confirms Kai Havertz needs hamstring surgery and will miss rest of season

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge has been dealt a blow after forward Kai Havertz was ruled out for the season with a hamstring injury. The Germany international sustained the injury during a training camp in Dubai this week. Arsenal says Havertz will undergo surgery in the coming days. The loss of Havertz leaves manager Mikel Arteta short of attacking options with Gabriel Jesus out for the season after ACL surgery. Havertz scored nine goals in 21 Premier League appearances this season.

