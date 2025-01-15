Arsenal closes in on Premier League leader Liverpool after 2-1 win over Tottenham

Arsenal closed the gap on Premier League leader Liverpool to four points after a 2-1 victory over Tottenham. Mikel Arteta’s team took advantage of Liverpool’s draw with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, with Leandro Trossard firing the winner in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal was runner-up to Manchester City in the last two seasons and is in contention for the title again this year. Alexander Isak scored for the eighth straight Premier League game to propel Newcastle into the top four.

