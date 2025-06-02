Arozarena’s walk-off single gives Mariners 2-1 win over Twins

Seattle (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 23rd homer and Randy Arozarena singled home the winning run in the ninth inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Arozarena grounded a base hit up the middle with one out to score Julio Rodriguez, who singled against Griffin Jax (1-3) leading off the ninth. Rodriguez stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Ryan Jeffers.

Raleigh walloped a curveball in the seventh from Twins starter Chris Paddack, who was otherwise brilliant for eight innings. He struck out 10, walked one and limited the Mariners to four hits.

Paddack threw 75 of his 110 pitches for strikes.

Luis Castillo pitched six shutout innings for Seattle, but the Twins tied it against closer Andrés Muñoz (2-0) in the ninth on Harrison Bader’s sacrifice fly.

RED SOX 3, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Trevor Story had a three-run double in the first inning and Garrett Crochet struck out 12 in seven innings of one-run ball, leading Boston to a win over Atlanta.

Story went 2 for 3 and just missed a grand slam in the first when he hit a 1-0 pitch from Bryce Elder 413 feet off the top of the wall in center, driving in Boston’s only runs. Story had a big series in Atlanta, hitting a go-ahead two-run homer in a 5-1 Red Sox win Friday.

Crochet (5-4) has pitched at least five innings in all 13 of his starts this season with eight quality outings. The 25-year-old left-hander has a streak of 13 outings with at least five innings pitched. That surpasses his career-best run of 12 straight from April 29, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

Crochet is tied with Washington’s MacKenzie Gore for the major league lead with 101 strikeouts this season.

Aroldis Chapman earned his ninth save for the Red Sox.

Marcell Ozuna accounted for Atlanta’s only run with a solo homer, his 10th of the season, in the bottom of the first.

Elder (2-3) allowed six hits and three earned runs, with four strikeouts and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

RANGERS 8, CARDINALS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Smith matched his career high of four RBIs with a two-run homer and two-run double, Jacob deGrom allowed two runs or fewer for the eighth straight start and Texas beat St. Louis.

The Rangers (29-31) won two of three games against St. Louis and won a series for the first time since sweeping struggling Colorado at home May 12-14.

The Cardinals (33-26) lost a series for just the second time in their last 11.

Smith sliced an outside changeup into the left-field corner in the second inning, punctuating a two-out rally that began with Marcus Semien’s single. Semien scored again in Texas’ five-run eighth inning on Smith’s homer to right.

DeGrom (5-2) allowed one run on four hits and three walks in six innings, striking out four.

Semien had two hits and two walks.

The Cardinals led 1-0 in the first inning when Lars Nootbaar led off with a walk and scored on Willson Contreras’ two-out single.

Erick Fedde (3-5) gave up two runs on four hits in six innings, walking three and striking out five. The 32-year-old right-hander was looking for his first victory since shutting out Washington on May 9 in his first complete game in the majors.

ORIOLES 3, WHITE SOX 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Charlie Morton pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and Baltimore beat Adrian Houser and Chicago for its first series sweep of the season.

Ramón Urías had two hits and drove in a run for the last-place Orioles, who limited Chicago to five runs in the three games. Baltimore’s three-game winning streak matches its longest of the year.

Mike Tauchman homered for the White Sox, who have lost six of seven and fell to 6-26 on the road.

Morton (2-7) gave up one unearned run and six hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 41-year-old has won his past two starts after beginning his first season with the Orioles with an 0-7 record and a 9.38 ERA.

Morton left to cheers from many in the crowd of 33,037 after being booed loud and often in April.

Gregory Soto replaced Morton and immediately allowed a solo homer to Tauchman, but Baltimore held on. Bryan Baker worked the ninth for his second career save, the first since 2022.

Houser (1-1) was striving to become the first pitcher in franchise history to make three straight scoreless starts to begin his career with the White Sox. After throwing six shutout innings against both Seattle and the Mets, the right-hander gave up three runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.

METS 5, ROCKIES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor once again homered in a victory and Clay Holmes threw a career-high seven innings as New York completed a three-game sweep of Colorado Rockies with a win.

Pete Alonso hit a three-run shot and Juan Soto also went deep as the Mets won for the seventh time in eight games to finish a 7-2 homestand. They regained sole possession of first place in the NL East, moving a game ahead of Philadelphia.

The Rockies lost their eighth straight and fell to 9-50, the worst record through 59 games of any major league team in the modern era (since 1901). They have been swept 10 times in 20 series — tied for the most sweeps through 20 series with the 1962 Mets, the 1970 Milwaukee Brewers and the 1994 Oakland Athletics.

Alonso homered in the fourth before Lindor snapped a 3-all tie an inning later. The Mets have won the last 26 games in which Lindor has homered, the second-longest streak in big league history behind the 29-game run authored by Carl Furillo and the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1951-53.

GIANTS 4, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Matos hit a three-run home run and San Francisco beat Miami.

After Wilmer Flores knocked in a run with a groundout in the second inning, Matos connected on a 2-0 changeup from Ryan Weathers (1-1) in the third that traveled 390 feet to left-center and gave the Giants a 4-0 lead. San Francisco did not score after that, marking the 14th straight games the Giants have failed to score more than four runs.

Hayden Birdsong (3-1) struck out five and allowed five hits and one run in his second start in San Francisco’s rotation. He had limited Miami to two hits through five innings — both doubles by Xavier Edwards — before giving up three straight hits to start the sixth, which allowed Miami to make it 4-1 on Otto Lopez’s RBI single.

Camilo Doval got his second four-out save of the series, and his seventh save of the season.

Edwards set a Marlins franchise record with five hits in his second game back from a left mid back strain. He made it 4-2 in the seventh when he drove in Eric Wagaman with an infield single.

Heliot Ramos had two singles and a steal and scored San Francisco’s first run in the third.

Weathers struck out a season-high seven batters, walked four and allowed five hits over six innings.

GUARDIANS 4, ANGELS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez homered during a three-run fourth inning, Gavin Williams allowed only one hit in 6 2/3 innings and Cleveland defeated Los Angeles.

Ramírez extended Cleveland’s lead to 2-0 when he connected on a slider from Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz (3-7) and put it into the stands in right-center for his team-leading 11th homer to lead off the fourth.

Nolan Jones added a two-run single with the bases loaded for the other runs in the inning as the Guardians took two of three games in the weekend series.

Williams (5-3) had a no hitter through 5 2/3 innings until Zach Neto’s single to right field in the sixth inning. Williams ended up allowing two unearned runs with two walks and six strikeouts.

It was the first time in 44 major league starts that the 25-year old right-hander had not allowed a hit through five innings.

Emmanuel Clase retired the Angels in order in the ninth for his 13th save.

BLUE JAYS 8, ATHLETICS 4

TORONTO (AP) Addison Barger put Toronto ahead with a three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied past the reeling Athletics to finish a four-game sweep.

Barger’s drive to right field off Justin Sterner (1-2) extended the Athletics’ losing streak to six games. They have dropped 17 of 18 overall.

The 412-foot drive was Barger’s fifth home run this season and third in three games.

Toronto scored six times in the eighth, its second-biggest inning of the series. The Blue Jays scored eight runs in the second inning of a 12-0 blowout Thursday.

Athletics pitchers have allowed at least one home run in 14 consecutive games, giving up 32 total homers in that span.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk each had two hits and drove in a pair as the Blue Jays won their fifth straight and ninth in the past 13 games.

Erik Swanson (1-0) got the win despite allowing a run in his one inning of work. Jeff Hoffman finished for Toronto.

Swanson was making his first appearance of the season after being activated off the injured list before the game. He’d been sidelined since spring training because of a nerve issue in his arm.

BREWERS 5, PHILLIES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jake Bauers’ go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning helped Milwaukee beat Philadelphia to complete a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to seven.

Bauers batted for Eric Haase in Christian Yelich’s spot in the lineup after Yelich left with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

With the game tied at 2 after Phillies shortstop Trea Turner’s fielding error allowed a run to score, Bauers doubled down the left-field line off Orion Kerkering (4-2) to put the Brewers ahead.

It was Milwaukee’s first series sweep in Philadelphia since 2015.

Jackson Chourio had two hits an an RBI for his third straight multihit game against the Phillies.

Jose Quintana pitched five innings in his return from the injured list with left shoulder impingement. He allowed two runs and four hits with four walks and struck out three.

Nick Mears (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth to earn the win. Jared Koenig and Abner Uribe each threw scoreless innings before Trevor Megill pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 12 opportunities.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez exited after giving up Caleb Durbin’s double to lead off the seventh. He allowed two runs — one earned — in six innings.

J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber hit RBI singles in the first two innings for the Phillies, who have lost four straight.

CUBS 7, REDS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Busch homered and drove in three runs, helping Jameson Taillon and Chicago beat Cincinnati.

Pete Crow-Armstrong had three hits, scored three times and swiped two bases as Chicago closed out a 5-1 homestand. Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring double.

The Cubs improved to 37-22, moving a season-high 15 games above .500. The NL Central leaders have won 15 of 20 overall.

Taillon (5-3) pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball in his third consecutive win. The right-hander allowed three hits, struck out two and walked one.

Taillon has a 2.70 ERA in six starts at Wrigley Field this season, compared to a 4.96 ERA in six road starts.

Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati, which dropped two of three against Chicago for the second straight weekend. Nick Martinez (3-6) allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

TIGERS 1, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zach McKinstry hit a leadoff triple in the third inning and scored on Kris Bubic’s wild pitch to lift Detroit over Kansas City.

Riley Greene had two of Detroit’s five hits as the Tigers bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Kansas City on Saturday that ended their five-game winning streak. They took two of three from their AL Central rivals for their 14th series win this season.

Detroit entered June with the best record in the majors for the first time since 2006.

Tigers starter Keider Montero permitted seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Chase Lee (2-0) got four outs for the win, and Will Vest earned his ninth save.

Bubic (5-3) tied a career high with nine strikeouts in seven innings, giving up four hits with two walks. The left-hander has fanned nine batters in three of his last four starts.

Salvador Perez had three of Kansas City’s nine hits, but the Royals stranded eight runners. They have scored four or fewer runs in 50 of 60 games this season.

Kansas City infielder Maikel Garcia was scratched from the starting lineup with right thumb soreness.

ASTROS 1, RAYS 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Hunter Brown allowed one hit in six innings to become the first eight-game winner in the majors, and Houston edged Tampa Bay to split a four-game series.

Josh Hader earned his 15th save for the Astros, who scored an unearned run in the first. Jeremy Peña reached on a fielding error by third baseman Junior Caminero and scored on Christian Walker’s two-out single off Taj Bradley (4-5).

Houston reliever Bryan King retired two batters and permitted the only other Tampa Bay hit. Bryan Abreu got four outs to set up Hader.

Brown (8-3) didn’t give up a hit until Josh Lowe singled to left field leading off the sixth. The right-hander then struck Brandon Lowe before ending his outing with a double play.

The Rays (30-29) outscored the Astros 29-6 in their two wins. Houston (32-27) outscored Tampa Bay 3-1 in its two wins.

Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls was ejected for arguing with plate umpire Nic Lentz with one out in the ninth. Christopher Morel finished the at-bat and struck out. Hader fanned Caminero to end it and hasn’t blown a save this season.

Jacob Melton made his big league debut for the Astros, beating out a grounder to second for his first hit after looking at a called third strike his first time up. He started in center field and finished 1 for 3.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, NATIONALS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Eugenio Suárez homered to cap Arizona’s three-run first inning in a victory over Washington, but the Diamondbacks lost starting pitcher Corbin Burnes to an injury.

Burnes, who had three of his six strikeouts in the first inning, left with two outs and CJ Abrams on base in the fifth after throwing his 70th pitch. He motioned to the dugout and appeared to mouth, ‘My elbow,’ to a teammate before walking off the field with a 3-0 lead.

The Diamondbacks, who snapped a four-game skid despite not getting a hit after the first inning, staked Burnes to the lead when Ketel Marte hit a leadoff single against Mitchell Parker (4-5) and took second on a flyout. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled to score Marte and Suárez followed with his 15th homer — a 466-foot shot to center.

The blast tied Suárez with the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber for the fifth longest this season. The Angels’ Mike Trout leads with a 484-footer against the Giants on April 19.

It turned out it was Arizona’s final hit.

Jalen Beeks replaced Burnes in the fifth and gave up an RBI single to Nathaniel Lowe before striking out Luis García Jr. to end it.

PADRES 6, PIRATES 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered in the first inning and hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in a four-run seventh for San Diego which rallied past Pittsburgh to take two of three games in their series.

Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run shot to tie Roberto Clemente for third place on Pittsburgh’s career list with 240 homers. Adam Frazier also went deep to give the Pirates a 4-1 lead in the fourth. Gavin Sheets slammed face-first into the wall while tracking Frazier’s homer and left the game.

The Padres started their comeback in the sixth when Jackson Merrill’s second double of the game brought in three-time batting champion Luis Arraez, who was aboard on a one-out double.

San Diego broke through against reliever Tanner Rainey (0-1), who came on to start the seventh and walked three of the five batters he faced and allowed an RBI single to pinch-hitter Elías Díaz. After Rainey walked Fernando Tatis Jr. to load the bases with one out, Caleb Ferguson came on and allowed Arraez’s single that tied it and Machado’s sac fly. Tyler Wade beat out a bases-loaded single that Ferguson knocked down but couldn’t find in time to make a play.

YANKEES 7, DODGERS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough limited baseball’s best offense to four hits over six innings, Ben Rice hit a tiebreaking two-run homer and New York defeated Los Angeles to avoid getting swept for the first time this season.

The Dodgers outscored the Yankees 26-7 in winning the first two games of their World Series rematch, including an 18-2 rout Saturday. But right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the stalwart on a staff ravaged by injuries, labored from the start in front of 54,031, the largest crowd of the season at Dodger Stadium.

Yarbrough (3-0) allowed one run and struck out five in his fifth start of the year. He was a reliever for the Dodgers last season and received his World Series ring while in town.

Yamamoto (6-4) gave up a season-high seven hits while striking out two in 3 2/3 innings, both season lows. The Japanese right-hander permitted four runs and walked three.

New York’s DJ LeMahieu had his first four-hit game since 2021.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.