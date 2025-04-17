Arozarena, Mariners rally past Reds for 11-7 win in 10 innings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning then added a two-run double during a four-run 10th and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 11-7 on Thursday.

In the 10th, designated runner Dylan Moore advanced to third on a fielding error by pitcher Graham Ashcraft then scored on J.P. Crawford’s infield single to put Seattle ahead 8-7.

Jake Fraley’s grand slam off Eduard Bazardo put the Reds ahead 7-5 in the eighth. It was his second career grand slam, first since June 5, 2001, against the Los Angeles Angels while a member of the Mariners.

Austin Hays’ two-run homer off Emerson Hancock in the first put the Reds ahead 2-0. It was his second homer since coming off the injured list to make his Reds debut on Tuesday.

Luke Raley tied the score 2-2 with a two-run homer off Brady Singer in the fourth. Singer allowed four runs, two earned, in 4 1/3 innings.

The Mariners’ scheduled starter, right-hander Bryan Woo, was pushed back to Friday. Hancock was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to start Thursday.

Key moment

After Fraley’s grand slam put Cincinnati ahead in the eighth, Cal Raleigh and Arozarena began the ninth with back-to-back homers to tie the score 7-7.

Key stat

De La Cruz committed his fifth and sixth errors of the season.

Up next

Mariners: Bryan Woo (2-0, 2.84 ERA) will start Friday at Toronto.

Reds: Andrew Abbott (1-0, 1.80) will start Friday at Baltimore.

___

