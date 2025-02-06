Army promotes Tom Theodorakis to fill athletic director vacancy

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army has promoted Tom Theodorakis to fill its athletic director vacancy. Mike Buddie had been Army’s athletic director for over five years before leaving last month for the same position at TCU. Theodorakis had worked alongside Buddie since arriving at Army in 2022. He started out as a senior associate athletics director for external operations before being promoted to deputy athletics director for external operations and chief revenue officer in 2024.

