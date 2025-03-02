Armand Membou, Jared Wilson post top performances as offensive linemen work out at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jared Wilson and Armand Membou ran the two fastest 40-yard dashes at Sunday’s NFL scouting combine, wowing the league’s scouts as the offensive linemen worked out. Wilson, a center from Georgia, finished in 4.84 seconds on the final run of the combine. He and Lane Johnson are the only 300-pounders to finish under 4.85 seconds. Membou was next at 4.91. But Membou had the strongest overall showing Sunday. The tackle from Missouri had the best broad jump at 9 feet, 7 inches and tied for fourth with a 34-inch vertical jump after measuring in at 6-foot-4, 332 pounds. The final test of the combine is scheduled for Monday when offensive linemen do the bench press.

