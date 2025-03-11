Arkansas women’s hoops coach Mike Neighbors resigns after 10-22 campaign

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors has resigned after eight seasons. The Greenwood, Arkansas, native compiled a 148-114 record with the Razorbacks, including six winning seasons. His team fell to 10-22 this season. Neighbors led the Razorbacks to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022. Neighbors helped develop the two top scorers in program history in Izzy Higginbottom and Chelsea Dungee. The Neighbors era also produced two of the program’s eight WNBA Draft picks in Dungee and Destiny Slocum. Including his four years at Washington, Neighbors has a career 246-155 record as a Division I head coach.

