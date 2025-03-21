Arkansas hires Oral Roberts’ Kelsi Musick as women’s basketball coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has hired Kelsi Musick as its women’s basketball coach. The school announced the hire on Friday. The former Oral Roberts coach signed a five-year deal worth $600,000 a season. She led the Golden Eagles to a postseason appearances in each of the last two seasons while increasing the team’s win total every year. The team lost in the first round of the WBIT on Thursday to finish 24-9. Musick replaced Mike Neighbors, who resigned earlier this month after the team went 10-22 this year.

