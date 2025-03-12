Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari: This time of the year, everybody’s fighting for their lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Arkansas basketball took a step toward earning an NCAA Tournament bid in coach John Calipari’s debut season. Barely. The ninth-seeded Razorbacks held on to beat 16th-seeded South Carolina 72-68 Wednesday in the SEC Tournament after nearly losing a 20-point lead. Arkansas advanced to play eighth-seeded Ole Miss in the second round on Thursday. Calipari is in his first season with the Razorbacks after leading Kentucky for 15 seasons, winning a national championship in 2012. Arkansas did not earn an NCAA bid last season after advancing to the second weekend in three straight tournaments under former coach Eric Musselman.

