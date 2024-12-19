Arizona’s James Conner looks to exploit favorable matchup against league’s worst run defense

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is coming off his best game of the season and now gets a favorable matchup Sunday against the struggling Carolina Panthers, who have lost four straight. Connor ran for 110 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns against New England Patriots as Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak. The Panthers have struggled against the run. Dallas’ Rico Dowdle had a career game last week with 149 yards on 25 carries as the Cowboys racked up 211 yards on the ground. That came after Tampa Bay’s Bucky Irving tallied 156 yards rushing and Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley 124 yards rushing vs. Carolina. The Panthers have allowed at least 190 yards rushing in five of their past six games.

