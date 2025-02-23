Arizona State’s leading scorer BJ Freeman is no longer with team after turbulent stretch

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arizona State’s leading scorer BJ Freeman is no longer with the program because of conduct detrimental to the team, a team spokesman confirmed. The dismissal follows a turbulent stretch for Freeman, who was ejected in games against Colorado and Arizona during conference play. He was also suspended for the team’s road loss to Oklahoma State on Feb. 9. The 6-foot-6 senior was averaging 13.7 points per game over 25 games.

