Arizona State rides quarterback Sam Leavitt’s steady hand into the College Football Playoff

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Leavitt has led No. 10 Arizona State from a three-win season a year ago to spot in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against No. 7 Texas in the New Year’s Day Peach Bowl. While running back Cam Skattebo has been the Sun Devils’ turbocharger, Leavitt has been the steady hand at the wheel. The redshirt freshman helped push the Sun Devils to four wins over ranked opponents in their best season since the 1996 team went to the Rose Bowl. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound transfer from Michigan State has thrown for 2,663 yards and 24 touchdowns with five interceptions. Leavitt has made good decisions throughout the season, playing more like a veteran than redshirt freshman, and used his legs to extend plays or break off runs.

