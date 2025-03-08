Arizona State fires women’s basketball coach Natasha Adair after 3 seasons

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has fired women’s basketball coach Natasha Adair after three seasons of not making the NCAA Tournament. Adair was hired in 2022 to replace the retiring Charlie Turner Thorne after spending the previous five seasons at Delaware. Arizona State struggled to gain traction under Adai, finishing 8-20 in her first season. The Sun Devils won 11 games last season and went 10-22 this season, including a 3-15 first run through the Big 12 Conference. Adair went 29-62 overall and 7-47 in conference play, losing to Iowa State in the second round on the Big 12 Tournament.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.