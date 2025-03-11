Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley expected to return for 11th season, AP source says

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley is expected to return for his 11th season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity before the Sun Devils’ Big 12 Tournament game against Kansas State because no official announcement has been made. Hurley has one year left on his contract in a tenure that’s included three trips to the NCAA Tournament and multiple seasons with key injuries, including this year. Hurley was essentially down to six players late in the season as the injuries piled up and leading scorer BJ Freeman was dismissed for conduct detrimental to the team in late February.

